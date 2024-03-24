State Street closing from 8th to 4th Street for construction

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District has announced closures in Downtown Boise on State Street as the traffic signals and crosswalks in the area receive upgrades.

State St will be closed between 6th and 4th streets starting Monday, March 25. The closure includes the intersections at 5th and 4th streets, though the intersection at State St and 6th St will remain open. A detour on Washington and Jefferson streets will be available to accommodate the construction (see below).

The scope of the construction is set to expand out to 8th Street following the conclusion of the legislative session. Construction in the area will continue to upgrade traffic signals crosswalks including the enhanced crosswalk behind the Idaho State Capitol. The detours along Washington and Jefferson Streets will be extended to accommodate the closures (see below).

The closures are set to last until the end of November 2024. Pavement in the area will be removed during the construction to allow for work to be done on the waterline.