State of the Stream: Whitewater season begins as flows level off near 1,500 cfs

DISCLAIMER: The Boise River is a wild waterway, and those recreating in the river do so at their own risk.

As Spring stretches into the beginning of May, whitewater season on the Boise River is underway.

Starting in the middle of April, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water from Lucky Peak Reservoir into the Boise River. Over four days, the river rose from 375 cubic feet per second (CFS) to almost 2,000 CFS, before receiving one last bump on April 21st to approximately 2,600 CFS.

However, on April 28, the flows dropped back down to 1,500 CFS, the perfect level for intermediate and expert whitewater enthusiasts to get out on the water for the first time of the season.

Flows have remained at or near that level since.

Boise River Flows: 5/5/26

USGS

And while the river looks inviting, it remains dangerously cold. According to the Corridor Surf Shop in Garden City, the water temperature at the Boise Whitewater Park is currently at 51°F.

No matter what the flows or water temperatures are, the Boise River is a serious and somewhat dangerous waterway that deserves the utmost respect.

At this point in the season, all river users should wear appropriate cold-water gear along with a personal floatation device while recreating on the Boise River. Tubing the river IS NOT advised at this time.

RELATED: Safety Checklist [FLOAT THE BOISE]

TUBING REPORT: CLOSED

Tubing is CLOSED on the Boise River. City officials are waiting for water temperatures to come up and flows to come down before they open the river to tubing.

WHITEWATER REPORT: KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Flows are reasonable and well-suited for intermediate and expert kayakers, rafters, and SUPers. As always, make sure to plan your trip thoroughly, wear a PFD & cold-water gear, know your takeout, and exercise caution navigating diversion dams. Even the smallest mistake could result in fatal consequences.

SURFING REPORT: EXPERTS ONLY

Only expert surfers, kayakers, and bodyboarders should attempt riding the waves at the Boise Whitewater Park at this time. Adam Zerza at the Corridor Surf Shop tells Idaho News 6 that Phase II is in peak form at the current flows, while Phase I is better suited to kayakers at this level.

Phase I: Open

Phase II: Open

FISHING REPORT: AVERAGE

At the current flows, wade fishing on the Boise River IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

However, if you fish from a raft, the season is off to a great start.

Large eddies and big bends in the river will certainly hold fish, as will breaks in the current created by rocks or other structures.

Fly Fishing:

Fly fishermen will find nymphing the most productive throughout the day. There is a decent streamer bite in the early mornings and late evenings.

Lure Fishing:

Spin fishermen should use tackle that imitates small whitefish or trout. Whether that's a silver spoon or a more realistic-looking rainbow trout lure, anglers should look for deep runs and let their tackle sink before initiating a slow and steady retrieve to entice a bite.

FISHING REGULATIONS AND CATCH & RELEASE:

Per Idaho Fish & Game regulations, anglers on the Boise River through town are required to have a valid fishing license and can only use lures or flies with a single, barbless hook. Bait is NOT ALLOWED.

The bag limit for trout is 2 per day, none of which can be less than 14 inches in length.

We recommend fishermen utilize catch and release on all trout and native freshwater fish species, including Rocky Mountain whitefish, northern pikeminnow, largescale sucker, and bridgelip sucker.