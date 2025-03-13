STARCH MADNESS: Montana wins the Big Sky Tournament men's bracket

BOISE, Idaho — Starch Madness is officially over after Wednesday night's championship game in the men's bracket between the Montana Grizzlies and the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies went on to beat the Bears 91-83. It was a close game throughout and with about 3:30 to go in the 2nd half, the Bears cut Montana's lead to just 1, after a made free throw from senior Isaiah Hawthorne.

It proved not enough though with the Grizzlies riding on the back of senior guard Kai Johnson's 23 point performance, shooting 70% from the field.

Montana has now punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament and tournament play begins on Tuesday.