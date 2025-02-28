STARCH MADNESS: Big Sky Basketball in Boise next weekend

BOISE, Idaho — “Everyone that we’ve talked to seems to love it,” said Lucas Gebhart, Visit Boise.

Around $6 million being poured into the city, as players, coaches, cheer teams, bands, and fans come into town for a chance to win the tournament and represent the Big Sky Conference in the NCAA March Madness bracket.

“It’s a big event, the whole event takes place in one venue,” said Gebhart.

While the tournament is a neutral site for the 10 Men’s and Women’s teams in the Big Sky, it’s no secret that thousands of Big Sky Alumni live in the Treasure Valley.

Visit Boise tells me that between Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State and Eastern Washington, there's over 30,000 alumni living in the Boise Metro area.

Looking to get more students in the stands this year, room blocks are being set up for visiting students.

“We’re hoping that they might bring a bus or a couple friends,” said Gebhart.

Besides the over 8,000+ hotel rooms booked throughout the city, restaurants, bars, and other shops are sure to benefit from the tournament.

“Last year's tournament had the most tickets [sold] and the most attendance they’ve ever had… at a tournament that hasn’t been held on campus. So we’re hoping to build on that; the ‘Starch Madness' thing they’re doing is exciting," said Gebhart.

Visit Bosie is currently in talks with the Big Sky Conference to extend their contract of hosting the annual tournament. If secured, the Idaho Central Arena will host until 2031.

Check out our TV listings for all the games airing on channel 6.2.