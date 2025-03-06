St. Luke's seeks preliminary injunction following dismissal of federal lawsuit protecting emergency abortions

BOISE, Idaho — A hearing was held on Wednesday regarding St. Luke's lawsuit against the state of Idaho for its strict abortion bans. The healthcare provider is requesting a preliminary injunction now that a federal lawsuit that was previously ensuring hospitals can still provide abortions in an emergency situation has been dismissed.

The federal lawsuit, which the Justice Department formally moved to dismiss on Wednesday, was originally filed by the Biden administration. The lawsuit was preventing Idaho from enforcing its abortion bans amid an emergency that could threaten the life or health of the pregnant person.

St. Luke's Health System, Idaho's largest healthcare provider, recently filed litigation against Raul Labrador, pointing out that "a new administration might move to vacate the [existing] injunction and dismiss the action."

In court on Wednesday, the judge emphasized that the hearing was not about abortion but rather the Supremacy Clause, which establishes that federal law takes priority over any conflicting state laws.

A decision on the injunction is expected to be released soon. Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story as the situation changes.