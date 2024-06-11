St. Luke's breaks ground on new campus development in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System broke ground on their newest campus expansion in the downtown Boise area on June 11, 2024.

The project located near the intersection of N 1st St and E Fort St will expand St. Luke's services related to heart and vascular health, neurosciences, and cancer care.

The new facilities are expected to finish construction by 2029 and will feature 80 additional beds, seven new operating rooms, and a 180,000 square foot medical office plaza.

More details on the project are available here.