Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns to Ann Morrison Park this week

BOISE, Idaho — The skies over Boise will soon be filled with hot air balloons as the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns to Ann Morrison Park.

The five-day event begins Wednesday, Sept. 2, and is free and open to the public. All balloon launches are weather-dependent.

Here’s what to know about this year’s schedule:



Wednesday, Sept. 2 - Kids Day: Free tethered balloon rides will be offered for children on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 7:40 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3 - First Launch: Balloons are scheduled to take flight at 7:20 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 4 - Sponsor Day: The morning will feature a balloon launch, followed by the Nite Glow Spectacular at 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5 - Family Morning: Balloons are scheduled to launch at 7:20 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6 - Great Launch: Balloon inflation begins at 6 a.m., followed by the final morning flight at 7:20 a.m.

Parking at Ann Morrison Park is limited, so visitors are encouraged to plan ahead. Organizers said the park will be closed to through traffic all day Friday, and parking will not be available because of the Nite Glow Spectacular.

According to organizers, pets and drones are not allowed in the park as they could interfere with the launching of flights.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.