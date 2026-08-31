Soon Idaho residents can renew their DMV registration while grocery shopping

BOISE, Id. — We've all got occasional errands to run, and two of the most common are grocery shopping and stopping by the DMV.

Here in Idaho residents will soon be able to take care of two things at once.

A number of Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores are getting new self-service kiosks allowing drivers to renew their vehicle registration without waiting in line at the DMV.

Kiosks will first launch over the coming weeks at the five Treasure Valley stores listed below:



Albertsons – 3614 West State Street, Boise

Fred Meyer – 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Fred Meyer – 1850 E. Fairview Ave, Meridian

Fred Meyer – 5230 W. Franklin St, Boise

Fred Meyer – 1400 W. Chinden Blvd, Meridian

About a month later the DMV expects to expand to at least four more stores.

They are as follows...



Albertsons – 2400 12th Avenue Rd, Nampa

Fred Meyer – 1555 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls

Fred Meyer – 800 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

Smith’s – 1913 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

An additional self-service kiosk is planned for the Coeur d’Alene area, with the final location to be announced soon.

As it stands now, DMV customers won't be able to update any other personal or vehicle information at the kiosks, mainly just registrations.

Customers should anticipate being charged a vendor service fee for using the kiosks.