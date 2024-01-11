Snow day in Boise!! Kids hit Camel's Back Park to sled down the hill

BOISE, Idaho — Tons of kids made their way out to Camel's Back Park to celebrate the Boise School District Snow Day!

With all the snow, the hill at Camel's Back becomes one of the best sledding spots in the City.



Idaho News 6 spoke to multiple kids hitting the hill, and they said the snow day was an amazing surprise in the middle of their week.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"3…2…1… let go," A group of kids yelled as they sled down Camel's Back Hill.

Freedom.

"No school today, no rules!" Another group of kids said.

Excitement. Even a little fear. That's what makes the best snow day.

The Boise School District canceled classes Wednesday and scores of kids took advantage.

"Happy, I was very happy," said Kellan, a sledder.

Kellan was one of the many kids who made their way to Camel's Back Park Wednesday.

One of Boise's premier sledding spots.

"Well I actually wanted to go skiing, but then my mom was like let's go sledding, and my dad didn't have enough time off work to go skiing so we just had to go sledding," Kellan explained to me.

He described his ideal day for hitting the hill.

"Lots of snow, and you don't want it to be too cold otherwise you're gonna freeze your head off. Yeah, today's a perfect day for sledding," Kellan said.

But not all kids wanted to shred the snow. I found some kids getting ready for battle in a snowball fight. But what makes a good snowfort?

"A big one that doesn't collapse," Kellan said.

And lucky for me, I got right in the middle of it. While the time off of school won’t last, the memories will.

"That was fun," a child said after finishing their sled run.