Six teens accused of robbing, assaulting man in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Six teenagers have been identified as suspects in connection with an alleged robbery and assault of a man in downtown Boise during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 19, reports the Boise Police Department (BPD).

BPD indicates that five suspects are 18 years old and one suspect is 17 years old.

Police say that the suspects attacked the male victim around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Idaho Avenue and North 10th Avenue. Evidence suggests that the young men stole the victim's wallet and broke his glasses during the encounter. The suspects and the victim are known to one another.

The 18-year-old suspects have been identified as Jonathan Razutis, Joshua Cedillo, Evan Garza, Zachary Rossi, and Haiden Smithee. The 17 -year-old suspect has not been identified due to their status as a juvenile.

Johnathan Razutis, Zachary Rossi, and Evan Garza are charged with Aggravated Battery (felony), Robbery (felony), Criminal Conspiracy (felony), and Malicious Injury to Property (misdemeanor).

Haiden Smithee is charged with Destruction, Alteration, or Concealment of Evidence (felony), Aggravated Battery (felony), Robbery (felony), Criminal Conspiracy (felony), and Malicious Injury to Property (misdemeanor).

Joshua Cedillo is charged with Aggravated Battery (felony) and Robbery (felony).

BPD took the suspects into custody with support from the Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Kuna Police Department. The adult suspects were later booked into the Ada County Jail. The juvenile suspect was booked into a juvenile detention center.