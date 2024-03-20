Sewer construction impacts entrance to Julia Davis Park

Sewer Construction along Myrtle Street closes portions of the sidewalk, impacting Julia Davis Park's entrance.

According to ACHD, the project is in the jurisdiction of the Idaho Transportation Department.

ACHD is coordinating with ITD and the city of Boise for safe pedestrian access.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Treefort Music Fest is here, bringing a lot of traffic to Julia Davis Park. Vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers all come in and out of the area.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis in Downtown Boise and construction could be a concern for festival goers.

Near one entrance of the park at Myrtle and 3rd Street, construction workers are working on an emergency sewer repair along Myrtle Street.

This project is closing off portions of the sidewalk and two lanes on Myrtle.

The entrance to the park is also impacted by construction gear.

Construction workers I spoke with say the project won't be done before the festival begins, but they are putting cones and ramps on the street to help keep people safe.

In a statement from ACHD, Myrtle is under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Transportation Department. ACHD is coordinating with ITD and the city of Boise for safe pedestrian access.