Seven Arrows Powwow preserves Native American heritage

The Intertribal Native Council, a student organization at Boise State has put together this powwow for the last 30 years and it's one of the largest in Idaho.

"Powwows are really personal to me I believe in the Powwow circle and I just couldn’t be more happy and grateful," said Veronica Yellowhair, the director of the Seven Arrows Powwow. "But, I wouldn't be here without the Powwow team."

Veronica Yellowhair is a part of the Navajo tribe, but she lives here in Boise and goes to school at Boise State. The Intertribal Native Council hired her to direct this year's powwow.

"Our language is very important to us because it is who we are as a people," said Yellowhair. "In a Powwow we express our creation stories through dancing and singing, so it is really important and we hope it will go on for another thirty years."

The Seven Arrows Powwow brings tribes from all over the region and Canada. It's a site to behold as they dress in full regalia and drum groups provide the sound.

"Some of these outfits have been passed down from generation to generation," said Yellowhair. "Some are beaded by the dancers themselves and some of the capes are actually made by shells, the moccasins are made out of buckskin and those are real eagle feathers. "We are so happy everyone is dressing their best."

The Powwow provides an opportunity to preserve Native American culture and pass the history and heritage to the next generation. The event also features vendors from around the region.

"All of these are locally owned indigenous businesses," said Yellowhair. "They came all the way from Arizona, Washington, and Utah so they are from all over and we are very happy to have them come celebrate with us."

The Powwow features several different dancing competitions and demonstrations. It took place at Extra Mile Arena on Boise State's campus.