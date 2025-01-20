Senators Risch, Crapo congratulate President Trump on his inauguration

U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans from Idaho, have congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

Senator Risch released a statement on Monday expressing his enthusiasm for Trump's return to the presidency.

"Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on his triumphant return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States," Risch said. "Today marks a historic opportunity to return power to the people, rein in spending, secure the border, and safeguard our freedoms. I look forward to working with my Republican colleagues and the Trump administration to restore American greatness."

Senator Crapo also issued a statement, highlighting the significance of Trump's re-election and the mandate for change it represents.

"This election was a sweeping mandate for change," Crapo stated. "Americans re-elected Donald Trump to restore our economic and international strength. He ran a campaign on conservative policies that will allow our communities to grow and thrive, restore peace in tumultuous regions plagued by war and signal to our adversaries that power has once again returned to the White House. The Trump-Vance Administration will replace policies of appeasement with those of carefully applied force, support economic growth and improve our global competitiveness. It was an honor to be part of today’s ceremonies and I congratulate President Trump on becoming our 47th President. I look forward to the challenging, but vital, work ahead."