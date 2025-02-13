Senate bill proposes fetal development education in schools

BOISE, Idaho — Should students learn about fetal development in school?

That was the topic of question posed at the statehouse on Wednesday as Senate Bill 1046 would require just that.

Senate Bill 1046 would teachers to deliver classroom instruction on fetal development for students in 5th to 12th grade. The bill was introduced by Senator Tammy Nichols.

"This bill introduces a structured and scientifically accurate curriculum to teach students about human biology, fetal development, and the process of pregnancy,” says Senator Nichols.

The hope is to get this curriculum in 5th to 12th-grade classrooms by next school year.

Senator Nichols says the curriculum will use age-appropriate resources like ultrasound video and computer-generated animation.

Nichols says, “The program will be integrated in human biology or where discussions of contraceptive or sexually transmitted diseases are done, providing a comprehensive education on reproductive health.”

Senator Nichols showed an example of what videos students would be watching— Baby Olivia— a video that shows animations of a growing fetus.

A few testified against the bill arguing the video in question is full of false information. William Mitchell says, “We are well aware of the Baby Olivia video [but] we have some concerns about accuracy.”

"SB 1046 would compel showing this medically and scientifically inaccurate video in our schools. In three short minutes, Baby Olivia makes nearly a dozen false claims,” added Mistie Tolman.

Several others showed support for the bill. Terri Marcroft says, "The bill brings needed scientifically based truths. The health-ed classes of Idaho informing our youth of the stages of fetal development is important.” After discussion amongst senators and Senator Nichols, the Senate Education Committee decided to send the bill to the amending order.

In a 5 to 4 vote the bill will now go to the amending order for changes and revisions.