See Spot Walk is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho — Dogs and their owners came together in Julia Davis Park to support the Idaho Humane Society and participate in a fun, but important day.

The Idaho Humane Society is the oldest animal welfare organization in the state of Idaho andSee Spot Walk is their largest fundraiser of the year.

"See Spot Walk just engages so many people and lets them know about our mission," said Leah Stevens Clark of the Idaho Humane Society. "We raise close to $100,000 every year to help animals get veterinary care, give them food and shelter while they are waiting for their forever homes."

It's a really important event for the Humane Society as they help more than 10,000 animals every year, but this event also brings the community together to share in their love for dogs.

During See Spot Walk dogs and their owners walk from Julia Davis Park along the Greenbelt and over the Friendship Bridge to Boise State University. The one-mile walk finished with crossing the bridge into the Anne Frank Memorial.

"We love this event, we are doing this event every year, they had a blast," said Jody Heer, her two dogs are named Barkley and Kobe after Charles Barkley and Kobe Bryant. "Kobe wanted to go in the water and Barkley tried to make as many friends as he could."

It's an event that brings together old friends and helps create new ones. I ran into a pair of my favorite dogs Bentley, 200-pound mastiff, and his little brother, a six-month-old puppy named Max who is the same breed. Their person is Bonnie Lind.

"This is an awesome event," said Lind. "There are tons of vendors, lots of great things for the dogs to do, lots of treats, and other dogs to play with. My dogs are having a great time."

The day also included a costume contest, a skills contest, and an alumni parade and it ended with a thank you to the community.

"We work really hard to protect animals from neglect and cruelty, but really what we care about is making sure that every animal is loved," said Stephens Clark.

While this is the Idaho Humane Society's largest fundraiser, they are always accepting donations. If you are interested in contributing to their cause to help more animals, click here.