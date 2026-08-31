Second phase of sewer line work closes down portions of Main Street in Boise

BOISE, Id. — A major street closure has gone into effect in downtown Boise.

Sewer line work is underway for a new development along Main Street.

As a result 27th Street through Whitewater Park Boulevard will be closed to traffic.

That means no Main Street access to I-184, Chinden Boulevard, or Fairview Avenue.

Instead, drivers can use 27th Street to State Street, then take Veterans Memorial Parkway and Curtis Road.

The intersection is expected to reopen on September 13.

This marks the development project's second phase.

Main Street will remain impacted after this phase, as areas west of Whitewater Park Boulevard to the Boise River will be worked on next.

All work is scheduled to last through October.