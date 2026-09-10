RUNNER’s Boise world premiere brings Angel co-founders back to their Idaho roots

BOISE, Idaho — RUNNER brought its stars and filmmakers to downtown Boise for its world premiere at the Egyptian Theatre. The premiere gave Angel co-founders Jeffrey and Jordan Harmon a chance to celebrate back in their home state.

The movie opens in theaters September 11.

RELATED | Egyptian Theatre looks to preserve 100 years of memories with documentary

For the Harmon brothers, who grew up outside Burley, choosing Idaho was personal.

“If it was my choice, we'd do every premiere in Idaho,” Jordan said.

Jeffrey traces his love of action and adventure to growing up around potato farms, riding four-wheelers and jumping off bikes into canals. That interest now extends to the movies Angel brings to audiences.



WATCH: Keith Burrell talks with RUNNER’s stars and filmmakers about the movie and the Idaho connection behind its Boise premiere

RUNNER stars celebrate Boise world premiere at The Egyptian Theatre

The brothers’ Idaho roots weren’t the only reason for the Boise stop. Jeffrey said Angel also wants to bring premieres to communities where members of its Angel Guild live.

RELATED | Historic Boise theater is one component away from screening rare 70-millimeter film

Angel is a community-funded streaming service. The company’s paying members vote on films Angel considers distributing, giving audiences a role in deciding which stories reach theaters.

“So the people here voted for this movie. It wasn't the people in LA. It wasn't the gatekeepers in LA,” Jeffrey said.

According to Jeffrey, RUNNER was already made when it came to Angel. Guild members watched a rough cut and provided feedback that led to edits reducing blood, violence and language.

RUNNER follows a former Navy SEAL struggling with alcoholism who must help deliver a liver to a dying seven-year-old girl. Director Scott Waugh said the emotional stakes gave the action its purpose.

“I want to get back to men and women doing things for the betterment of other people,” Waugh said.

Rodrigo Santoro plays Damian, who is trying to stop the delivery. Santoro said he wanted to make the character more complex than audiences might initially expect.

Co-star Peta Sergeant also enjoyed the chance to play a villain.

“I mean, just being a baddie, basically. It's just so much fun being in this kind of movie,” Sergeant said.

The Egyptian has previously hosted Aaron Paul for special screenings of El Camino and Ash. RUNNER adds a world premiere to that movie history.

For Idahoans hoping to make films themselves, Jordan’s advice is to begin with the tools already available.

“You don't need a huge camera and a massive crew to go tell a story,” he said.