Reece's nominates two Boise streets for Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America contest

BOISE, Idaho — Halloween season is upon us.

That means Reese's is ready to crown its Trick-or-Treatiest Street in America.

Hershey has brought on an expert council made up of multiple movie stars such as Kathy Najimy and Christina Ricci, known for their roles in classics like Hocus Pocus and Casper.

Together they're tasked with combing neighborhoods all throughout the U.S., determining which one goes all out for Halloween.

The council will be considering a number of factors, including decorations and trick-or-treater traffic to Halloween spirit and social buzz.

Here in Boise, two streets have been nominated.

Each was scored in a pair of categories — Haul and Haunt.

N. Harrison Boulevard and East Warm Springs lead the entire Northwest region of the country in Haunt scores.

Harrison Boulevard was rated at 89.5, with Reese's describing the scene there on Halloween this way:

"At North Harrison Boo-levard, thousands flood the North End every Halloween for over-the-top decorations, full-size treats (if you’re lucky), and neighbors who take spooky seriously — making this one of the most spirited (and spirit-filled) traditions in Boise."

East Warm Springs didn't trail too far behind, coming in at 88.4. Reese's summed it up like this:

"East Warm Springs Avenue features a stunning array of historic houses built in the 1890s and early 1900s, with sprawling lawns decorated as homemade haunted houses. Traffic still flows here, so it's a top pick for families with older, more street-savvy trick-or-treaters seeking Halloween magic."

East Warm Springs was higher in the haul category with 88.3 versus Harrison's 83.0 rating.

The overall winner will be announced in 11 days.

To keep track, click here.