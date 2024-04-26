PurpleStride Idaho rasises funds to end pancreatic cancer

BOISE, Idaho — PurpleStride Idaho, an event raising funds to fight pancreatic cancer, is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at the Ann Morrison Park Old Timer's Shelter in downtown Boise. The event in Boise is one of 60 PurpleStride events across the country.

The event works to raise awareness and funds to fight the deadliest form of cancer. Currently, pancreatic cancer has just a 13% five-year survival rate.

The event aims to raise $115,000 in Idaho and has currently raised over $76,000 of that total. Money raised at the event will go toward offering free personalized support, free molecular testing, and funding research into pancreatic cancer, all throughPanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network).

PurpleStride Idaho event schedule:



Event Village Opens: 10:30 AM

Opening Ceremony: 11:30 AM

Walk Begins: 12:00 PM

Event Concludes: 2:00 PM

To register for the event in Boise, navigate to the event page on purplestride.org.