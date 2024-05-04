Protesters march in Boise against the war in Gaza

BOISE, Idaho — Pro-Palestine protesters marched in Boise Friday night demonstrating their opposition to the war in Gaza.



Protesters marched from the Anne Frank Memorial to the Statehouse.

Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel protesters were at the event.

Protesters were told by law enforcement they could not stay overnight.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The protest organized by 'Boise to Pal' started at the Anne Frank Memorial, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire for the war.

One organizer told Idaho News 6, "We chose this location because Anne Frank was also a victim of genocide and this memorial is about human rights and about genocide and we chose it because we wanted to take a stand against anti-semitism."

There was a large turnout for the protest, with Pro-Palistine and Pro-Israel groups in attendance.

One Pro-Israel protester shared their thoughts on the protest with Idaho News Six, saying, "I can't believe that I'm here standing up for Anne Frank. It's mind-boggling, and the irony is the only human rights memorial in the United States, let alone Idaho, and it's named after the holocaust, and the human rights of Jewish people were violated on October 7th, and to do anything that would smear her name we find infuriating and disgusting."

Pro-Palestine protesters brought flowers to symbolize all victims of genocide. The protest then turned into a march, making its way downtown to the Capitol.

When asked about whether or not Israel's actions in Gaza constitute a genocide, one Pro-Palestine protester told us, "It's not a war it's a genocide. It's colonialism it's ethnic cleansing it's apartheid and our government is funding it, and it's most certainly not a war it's a genocide."

As protesters marched to the Capitol they continued to the old Ada County Courthouse where they linked arms and put up several tents.

As the night fell protesters encouraged those who did not want to stay to leave, as police called in reinforcements and told the protesters they would not be able to stay overnight.