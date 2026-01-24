Pro‑life supporters to gather for annual march

DOWNTOWN BOISE — The Boise March for Life will be held today, Jan. 24th, at 1 p.m. in Downtown Boise.

Organized by Right to Life of Idaho, the demonstration will begin at Julia Davis Park and end with a rally at the Idaho Capitol Building.

The march is an annual event, held on the weekend anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Right to Life Idaho says that 2000 people attended the march in 2025.

The Ada County Highway District issued a traffic alert stating that law enforcement will be escorting participants in the march. No roads will be closed, but drivers are reminded to watch for participants, according to ACHD.

Idaho News 6 will be at the demonstration.