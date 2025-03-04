Planned Parenthood, Idaho Dems responds to DOJ plans to drop Idaho emergency abortion lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho — According to court documents filed on Tuesday, the Trump administration is anticipated to withdraw a federal lawsuit advocating for emergency abortions in Idaho. The lawsuit, originally filed by the Biden administration, argued that federal health care law still requires doctors to perform abortions in emergency situations, regardless of the state's laws and restrictions.

Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, responded to the filings on Tuesday afternoon, saying, "Dropping this lawsuit is a cruel and callous act that could cost pregnant Idahoans their lives. We’ve already witnessed how these extreme bans endanger patients, drive away providers, and tear at our communities."

"These are not games — lives are on the line," Gibron continued. "To everyone in Idaho who feels abandoned and vulnerable, know that we remain with you now and in the future. Our resolve is strong, and our fight for access to reproductive health care is far from over."

The Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea also released a statement in response to the recent DOJ announcement: “No woman should be denied lifesaving care, forfeit her future fertility, have to wait until she’s near death, or be forced to flee her home state just to receive the health care she needs. But that is exactly what happens in Idaho."

"This lawsuit was a critical safeguard to protect access to emergency medical care that is supposed to be guaranteed under federal law," Necochea said. "Idaho's Republican leaders knowingly allowed women to suffer, and by abandoning this case, the Trump administration is proving it will do nothing to stop it."

A hearing regarding the lawsuit's dismissal is scheduled in Boise on Wednesday, March 5, at the Ada County Courthouse. Idaho News 6 will continue to keep you updated as the situation progresses.