Pink In The Rink: Idaho Steelheads and St. Luke's team up to battle breast cancer

Posted at 5:59 PM, Jan 11, 2024
DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — For the 17 in a row year the Idaho Steelheads are partnering with St. Luke's to raise money for breast cancer research, treatment and survivor support.

  • The special Pink In The Rink jerseys were designed by Karl Winks.
  • Online auction link can be found here.
  • Proceeds will from the auction benefit St. Luke’s Breast Care Services, which include screening and diagnostic mammography, genetic counseling at their High-Risk Breast Clinic, comprehensive breast cancer treatment, and survivor support.
