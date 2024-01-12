Pink In The Rink: Idaho Steelheads and St. Luke's team up to battle breast cancer

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — For the 17 in a row year the Idaho Steelheads are partnering with St. Luke's to raise money for breast cancer research, treatment and survivor support.



The special Pink In The Rink jerseys were designed by Karl Winks.

Online auction link can be found here.

Proceeds will from the auction benefit St. Luke’s Breast Care Services, which include screening and diagnostic mammography, genetic counseling at their High-Risk Breast Clinic, comprehensive breast cancer treatment, and survivor support.