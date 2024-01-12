Pink In The Rink: Idaho Steelheads and St. Luke's team up to battle breast cancer

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — For the 17 in a row year the Idaho Steelheads are partnering with St. Luke's to raise money for breast cancer research, treatment and survivor support.
- The special Pink In The Rink jerseys were designed by Karl Winks.
- Online auction link can be found here.
- Proceeds will from the auction benefit St. Luke’s Breast Care Services, which include screening and diagnostic mammography, genetic counseling at their High-Risk Breast Clinic, comprehensive breast cancer treatment, and survivor support.