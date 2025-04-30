Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Picnic in the Park program returns, offering free lunches to kids in Boise this summer

picnic in the park.jpg
Boise Parks and Recreation
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean hands out lunches to students as part of the picnic in the park program. Photo: Boise Parks and Recreation
picnic in the park.jpg
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Boise School District, is once again offering free summer lunches to kids this summer.

Starting June 2, lunches will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lunches will be served at Cassia, Ivywild, Phillippi, Sunset, and Winstead Parks.

Picnic in the park map

No lunches will be offered on June 19, and July 4, which are federal holidays.

Boise Parks and Recreation are seeking volunteers to help hand out lunches. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old to register, and will have to complete an online training before serving lunch.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker