Picnic in the Park program returns, offering free lunches to kids in Boise this summer

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Boise School District, is once again offering free summer lunches to kids this summer.

Starting June 2, lunches will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lunches will be served at Cassia, Ivywild, Phillippi, Sunset, and Winstead Parks.

Idaho News 6 / Darren Lein

No lunches will be offered on June 19, and July 4, which are federal holidays.

Boise Parks and Recreation are seeking volunteers to help hand out lunches. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old to register, and will have to complete an online training before serving lunch.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.