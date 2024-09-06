Paty at the Pen event to benefit Wounded Warriors Families Support

DOWNTOWN, Idaho — Party at the Pen is a motorcycle event happening Saturday Sept. 7th and 8th at the Old Penitentiary. This event will show classic choppers from the 1960s and 70s, with all proceeds benefiting the Wounded Warriors Family Support.

A custom 1956 FLH Harley Davidson Panhead will be given away at this year's party, with those proceeds also going to the Wounded Warriors Family Support.

Northwest's largest vintage motorcycle show will be featuring vendors with food and drinks, as well as, a show called "Wall of Death" a vintage live-action thrill show with motorcycles.

Additional attractions:



Tattoo artists

1800s Tin Type Photographer

Tickets are $20 for General$75 for basic VIP

$100 for ultimate VIP

Kids under age 12 are free.

More information on the event click here