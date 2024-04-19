Owyhee Elementary set to become an early childhood learning center

The Boise School District has decided to convert Owyhee Elementary School into an Early Childhood Learning Center. The change is expected to take place ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.

Early childhood development centers offer families a Community Classroom approach, providing young learners with social, emotional, problem-solving, creative, and critical thinking skills they'll need as they grow up while fostering community connection. The development centers also offer a more robust selection of specialists, such as occupational therapists, physical therapists, and audiologists to support healthy growth.

To help Owyhee parents adjust to the change, the District is holding two parent engagement meetings on Thursday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 7. Both meetings will start at 6 pm in Owyhee's gymnasium at 3434 W. Pasadena Dr. in Boise.