Outages reported after car crashes into power pole in West Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Power outages are being reported in the area near Fairview Avenue and Maple Grove Road after a car crashed into a power pole.

Boise Police say the crash involved two vehicles. They did not say whether any injuries were reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Fairview Avenue east of Maple Grove Road.

"Power is out to a large area around the crash," police stated in a social media post.

Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County paramedics are responding, as is Idaho Power.

This is a developing story.