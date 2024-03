BOISE, Idaho — Registration for upcoming Boise parks and recreation activities begins on April 1. And no, We are not pulling your leg.

The city of Boise provides a host of classes, camps, and various one-day activities for people of all ages.

You can register for activities like Swimming lessons, Cooking classes and more. Registration opens for Boise residents on April 1 at 7 a.m. Non-Boise residents can register on April third at 7 a.m.

