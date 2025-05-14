New Red Panda Passage now open at Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise is opening the new Red Panda Passage on Wednesday, featuring a mix of indoor and outdoor habitat space and an overhead walkway that allows the pandas to move between different areas.

The new exhibit is replacing the current red panda habitat, which Zoo Boise says was built in 2004 and was intended to be a temporary exhibit. The new complex offers more space and climbing opportunities for the red pandas, and also has the ability to maintain the pandas' ideal temperatures.

Zoo Boise

Zoo Boise is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.