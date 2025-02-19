New indecent exposure bill targets "medically altered breasts"

BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 186 seeks to amend the current indecent exposure law in the State of Idaho to include a variety of situations, including male breasts that have been "medically or hormonally altered" The bill is sponsored by Representative Jeff J. Cornilles (R) of Canyon County's District 12.

According to the bill, indecent exposure would now include instances of adult males showing breasts "that have been medically or hormonally altered to appear like developing or developed female breasts."

The bill also mentions the display of toys or products that resemble "male or female genitals" in public. HB 186 also prohibits any person from assisting others in indecent displays.

Under the bill's provisions, a first infraction would be considered a misdemeanor while repeat offenders could be charged with a felony and may be jailed in a state penitentiary for up to five years.

The bill says indecent exposure charges will not apply to breast feeding or the expression of breast milk.

You can read the entire bill here.