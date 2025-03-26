New Idaho law redefines eligibility for refugee medical assistance

A new law redefines which refugees are eligible for medical aid in Idaho.

Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 199 into law on Tuesday, also known as the Refugee Medical Assistance Act.

The bill specifies that those who are eligible include refugees with specific immigration statuses, such as those paroled, admitted as conditional entrants, refugees, those granted asylum, and Afghan and Iraqi special immigrants. Cuban/Haitian entrants and certain Amerasians and their close family members are also eligible.

The bill also states that a refugee whose income is not above 133% of the federal poverty level is eligible for assistance. Individuals could deduct medical costs to meet the income limit.

The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

