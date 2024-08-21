New graduation requirements could affect public school students in the next few years

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education is approving new educational requirements when it comes to graduating from high school.



'Senior Projects' will be rebranded as 'Future Readiness Projects.'

'Digital Literacy' requirements could look like more education on using AI ethically.

These changes will need lawmakers' approval in the upcoming session, to be implemented in the coming years.

Also approved at Wednesday's board meeting, Boise State's request to start construction on the North End Zone Project.

Learn more about what was discussed and voted on at this month's meeting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

While Idaho students head back to class, the state Board of Education approved changes to high school graduation requirements… aiming to better equip students for life in our technology-centered world.

"Our needs are different, and our students are looking for something more, technology plays more of a factor, we see AI factor more into jobs," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. She tells me these changes reflect current needs or trends in the workforce, and current graduation requirements haven't changed in over ten years.

"We're saying that we need a computer literacy class, we need to have standards around that," said Critchfield.

Besides an emphasis on digital literacy, 'Senior Projects' will be rebranded as 'Future Readiness Projects.'

"We're asking our different districts to think more broadly and comprehensively about how our students demonstrate their knowledge. Well if you're in an apprenticeship or an internship that's a senior project, that's a future readiness [project], you're showing that you can do something," explained Critchfield.

From here, the board will present the changes to lawmakers next legislative session. If approved there, these 'work, service, or research-based projects,' could be in place by the time current freshmen prepare for their last days of high school.

"Maybe they job shadow someone for a while… That's a senior project, that's a future readiness project. We want our district to think about that. Our kids are doing these things so we're asking me adults now to step up and keep up with what our kids are doing," said Critchfield.