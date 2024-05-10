New downtown Boise mural celebrates the River Street neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — If art is your thing, then there’s a new mural in Downtown Boise you'll want to check out.

Downtown Boise has a new mural, thanks to the local artist collective known as Sector Seventeen. Local artists Hawk Sahlein and Collin Pfeifer have finished their newest piece at the Foothills School of Arts and Sciences.

This wrap-around, two-story mural can be seen at 9th Street and Miller Street and tells the story of Foothills School and the River Street neighborhood, which was historically a Black neighborhood mixed with Chinese, Basque, and Hispanic immigrants.

Foothills’ Head of School Nick Cofod shared, “We want to honor the history of the community we reside in, as knowing our history informs the responsibilities we carry into the future. Our project-based approach to learning often results in meaningful community connections for our students, helping to inspire our practice of being the kind of community we envision for the world.”

Commissioned by the Foothills School of Arts and Sciences, they selected an image of the Andre Family Orchestra, in which Erma Hayman is featured as a young woman sitting at a piano, to highlight the arts through time.

