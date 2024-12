DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — If you're looking for a last-minute, special gift, you're in luck.

The Holiday Market hosted by Art Source Gallery is offering unique items from over 40 different artists until December 24.

You can find one-of-a-kind pieces like ornaments, pottery, jewelry and more.

The Holiday Market is located at 1516 W Grove Street in Downtown Boise. It's open from 10am to 6pm.