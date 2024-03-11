Mother of Zackary Snow settles wrongful death lawsuit with city of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The mother of a man shot and killed by Boise Police has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the city of Boise.

The federal and state lawsuits were filed in late 2022 by Melissa Walton, the mother of Zackary Snow. On Monday the city announced they had settled for $190,000. .

Snow was shot by Boise Police Department officers on October 21, 2021, in downtown Boise and later died of his injuries.



Ms. Walton claimed the BPD officers involved in the incident were unreasonable and/or reckless in their use of deadly force against Mr. Snow. Walton says she told police her son was suicidal and unarmed when she called them for help.

The officers involved were cleared of any criminal charges following an Ada County Critical Incident Taskforce Investigation and prosecutorial review.