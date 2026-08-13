Moose takes a stroll through Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A young moose was spotted taking a stroll through Downtown Boise on Wednesday evening.

Boise Police kept an eye on the young moose as she strolled through the city, making stops at Tin Roof Tacos, Chick-fil-A, and the MK Nature Center.

When it seemed the moose wasn't ready to return home, Boise Police called in Fish and Game to safely relocate her to the mountains.

While moose sightings may be few and far between, especially within city limits, Idaho Fish and Game reminds neighbors to give these animals plenty of space.