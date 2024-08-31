Mission 43 is gearing up for the Miles of Remembrance Run on September 11

Mission 43 is an organization that aims to help veterans and their spouses through engagement, education and employment.

One of their biggest engagement events of the year is coming up on September 11 when they host a 5k starting in Ann Morrison Park. The 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run honors firefighters, first responders and all the people that fought in the Global War on Terror.

“I think it is really unique. There are definitely some somber parts, but it is also a celebration of service and sacrifice." Dan Nelson of Mission 43

Dan Nelson knows about service he was gearing up to go to Marine Corps boot camp when the planes struck the two towers on 9/11.

"It made me feel it made me feel incredible amounts of anger, but also respect. Even though it’s a horrific thing we are talking about, it’s crazy to see in the midst of tragedies Americans can come together, do such amazing things and be so brave." Nelson

Dan Nelson earned a Silver Star and a Purple Heart leading an elite team of U.S. Army green berets in Afghanistan in 2017. He retired from the military in 2019 and now works as a program director for Mission 43.

"Mission 43 has almost 10,000 members we are a statewide initiative. We are very blessed and lucky to be headquartered here at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse and we have had some remarkable success stories." Nelson

During the run people will make their way on the Greenbelt past 51 signs featuring every service member from Idaho who gave their life in the Global War on Terror. However, this event is also a family-friendly run where parents can teach their children about the significance of 9/11.

"There is a real picture of sacrifice not only along the route which is lined with the timeline of what happened that day. I think it is important for generations to hear about September 11, 2001 and keep it from just being a blurb in the history book." Nelson

Around 3,000 people have already signed up for this run and registration is open all the way up to start of the race at 5:00 p.m. on September 11.