Mayor McLean responds to Boise being added to Trump administration's list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

BOISE, Idaho — The Department of Homeland Security released a list on Thursday of more than 500 “sanctuary jurisdictions” that the Trump administration views as "obstructing immigration enforcement" — the City of Boise was the only Idaho city added to the list.

On Friday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released the following statement responding to Boise's addition to the DHS list:

"We are still waiting to hear from the Department of Homeland Security as to why we are on this list, as the city has not yet received any official notice from the Department.

The City of Boise does not have jurisdiction over Ada County's jail, and the city's practices and policies follow our limited obligations as defined under federal immigration law. To be clear — Boise is not a sanctuary city.

Boise is, however, made so special by the vibrant and diverse communities that live here. We remain committed as ever to remaining a safe and welcoming city for everyone."

The Department of Homeland Security says that each jurisdiction will soon receive formal notification detailing its non-compliance.