Mayor McLean releases FY 2025 budget for Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren McLean is presenting her budget for the city of Boise for the upcoming fiscal year. The full proposal is available to read here.

The budget will be presented at the Boise City Council Budget workshop on Tuesday, June 25.

The budget includes investments in several key areas for the city, including public safety affordable housing, sustainable public transportation, and environmental stewardship.

“The secret to what makes Boise, Boise is our people. It’s each and every one of you who care so deeply about our community that we work to take care of one another. This budget reflects our dedication to all Boiseans and to creating a city for everyone,” said Mayor McLean. “Investments in public safety, including the new Fire Station 13, helps ensure a safe city for everyone – we’re investing $10 million in affordable housing to help ensure there’s housing for all Boiseans, at Boise budgets.”

According to McLean, the budget is working to build a clean city for everyone and will include $4 million in grant dollars to cover the planning, design, and installation of 100 public electric vehicle chargers in Boise. The budget also provides funding for investments in libraries, including bringing additional staff to the location at Cole and Ustick.

Residents are invited to provide their input on the plan at the Boise City Council budget public hearing on Tuesday, July 16 at 6 pm. The meeting will be held at City Hall, but residents are also welcome to participate over zoom here.