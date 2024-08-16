Mayor McLean announces $360k+ in projects for Boise neighborhoods

BOISE, Idaho — At a gathering on Friday, August 16 at Phillipi Park, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced funding for improvements to Boise neighborhoods as part of the City's Energize Our Neighborhoods initiative.

The program aims to "enrich the lives of residents, enhance the identity of our neighborhoods, and encourage a strong sense of community" according to a release from the City.

Many of the projects receiving funding focus on bike-ped safety due to a recent uptick in crashes between pedestrians or cyclists and vehicles.

In total, eight projects were approved across 7 neighborhoods in Boise. All of the approved projects were requested by Boise's registered neighborhood associations.

“Boise’s neighborhoods are truly the connective tissue of our city. They instill a sense of place and belonging and contribute to the creation of a safe and welcoming community,” said Mayor McLean. " I am proud of the commitment our neighbors make every year to one another and to our city. Investments like these improve the quality of each neighborhood and result in meaningful improvements for our residents.”

The approved projects are set to cost the city $364,504. This year's neighborhood investments include:

