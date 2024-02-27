Locally owned salon creates space for black community

Talk of the Town is a local salon and barbershop in Downtown Boise.

Talk of the Town specializes in everything hair and nails!

The salon has been doing hair in the community for the past 20 years.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Hair is a huge part of the black community. It's a way of expression, creativity, and freedom. When I first moved here it was hard to find someone to cut my hair. To celebrate Black History Month we highlight Talk of the Town Salon, where a local family is filling for Idaho’s Black Community.

"'People walk by and say wow there's a black shop downtown!' I said it's a diversity shop downtown! I like that,” says Kar Raphino.

Kar Raphino might be better known as "the hair whisperer."

She and her husband Cesil own the Talk of the Town Stepping Stone salon in Downtown Boise, one of few black barbershops in the Valley.

Kar says "From day one ever since we were on Broadway I’d ask people ‘Do you believe your hair can grow?’ They'd said no. They told me, 'My hair this, that,' so I started my own hair treatment and by doing the treatment and showing them how to nourish their hair, their hair started growing. They'd say wow Kar my hair, I said I know."

Inside the salon, it’s a family affair. Cesil cuts hair and so does their son Will. Kar focuses on perms, locs, and other styles. Her daughter Sarah does braids, installments, and different hairstyles.

Their returning customers over the last 20 years have created an even bigger community.

“I moved to Boise in 2005 and I found them really quickly which is great, to have community, because I had nowhere to take care of my hair and did not really know how to take care of my hair without my mom,” says Tai Simpson, a customer of 19 years.

Kyle Galloway is also a long-term customer, he says "I came to Boise State back in '05 and I needed a place to get a haircut and they recommended Cecil and I've been here ever since."

Even if you're a newcomer, something about the space makes you feel right at home.

“Girl, I feel at home a whole lot! 'hell, you talking about a little bit'? This is a whole lot up in here. I'll tell you right now, I mean just to sit you don't even have to say nothing you just look,” says, “Reds” a first-timer at the salon.

Whether you're coming in for hair or nails, you're guaranteed to leave with more than just a fresh look.