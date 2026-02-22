BOISE, Idaho — As part of Black History Month, the Boise community gathered for an evening of celebration and recognition at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place.

The annual Black Excellence Gala, hosted by the Idaho Black Community Alliance, brought together community members, leaders, and families to honor six local trailblazers who have made lasting contributions across the state.

Local trailblazers recognized during Black History Month gala

“Tonight we are celebrating Black excellence,” said Trish Walker with the Idaho Black Community Alliance.

This year’s honorees were recognized for their impact not only in Idaho but within the Black community and beyond.

“They are folks that have contributed to our community in Idaho, and so we just want to celebrate them, give them their flowers and just thank them for their contributions to Idaho — not only Idaho, but to our Black community and to Black history, and to just making Idaho a better place,” Walker said.

Among those honored was Cherie Buckner-Webb, Idaho’s first elected African American state legislator, recognized for her groundbreaking leadership and public service.

Also celebrated was Dr. Mamie Oliver, a longtime educator who has spent decades teaching and mentoring students in the Treasure Valley.

“She’s just been in this valley for just forever, and so she’s such a great local — she’s 90 years old, and that’s a reason to celebrate,” Walker said.

Charles Taylor, president of the Idaho NAACP, was also recognized for his leadership and advocacy work throughout the state.

“So many times we have unsung heroes that you don’t know anything about, and so we want to make sure that we are saying that these are trailblazers in our community that have done things, contributed to our community,” Walker said.

Organizers say the gala continues to grow each year, creating space to uplift stories that might otherwise go unheard — honoring the past while continuing to build community and legacy for the future.

The Idaho Black Community Alliance will wrap up its Black History Month events next Saturday with a 70s-themed “Speakeasy Celebration” in Meridian.