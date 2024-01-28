Last weekend to Glide on Grove as the season comes to an end

BOISE, Idaho — This is the last weekend to Glide on Grove in downtown Boise.



Glide on Grove is free to people of all ages.

People can rent free ice skates and helmets.

Glide on Grove celebrates its closing weekend.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"I think it's a cool thing, and the biggest, coolest thing...free," said Boise resident Wayne Martin.

Glide on Grove, an outdoor ice skating rink located in The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise, is having its last ice skating sessions before the season ends.

I spoke with some people who came out to enjoy the rink one last time.

"I came with my family we're always looking for fun family activities to do and this is a wonderful one," said Boise resident Rosie Jones.

Jones and her family took the opportunity to make some memories.

"It was a wonderful Saturday activity to just say, 'Well, let's go ice skating…let's go check this out.'"

Glide on Grove provides free skates for individuals who stop by.

"I think it's a fabulous thing for our community to have," said Jones. "We're always looking for fun family-friendly activities, this is a great one."

The rink opened Thanksgiving weekend and will close on the last Sunday in January.

This weekend they are hosting a closing weekend party called Groove on Grove for all to enjoy.

"You want to come back?" "Yeah!"