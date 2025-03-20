Large crowd rallies to protect Medicaid coverage in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of Idahoans gathered at the statehouse in Boise on Thursday after Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 345, which mandates that any changes to the Medicaid State Plan must be approved by state legislators.

The new law also introduces work requirements for able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid, specifying that participants must work, study, or volunteer at least 20 hours a week to be eligible for the program.

"House Bill 345 definitely has some potential cuts," said Christine Pisani, executive director of the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities. "Today we're really focused on those $880 billion in cuts at the federal level that are not directed towards Medicare, but it is directed towards Medicaid and that is our biggest concern."

Governor Little signed the bill on Wednesday, and it went into effect immediately. The bill also highlights that Medicaid expansion was a voter-approved initiative and touts the new bill as an improvement over a 2018 bill that would have completely reversed Medicaid expansion.

"We want Idahoans to become as self-sufficient as possible," Governor Little said in a statement, emphasizing the need to respect the voters' wishes.

Angela Lindig, director of Idaho Parents Unlimited, stressed the importance of making federal congressional delegates understand why Medicaid is crucial for Idahoans.

"Today is all about helping our federal congressional delegates understand why this is so important to Idahoans, that Idahoans support Medicaid, and that we rely so much on Medicaid in our state to serve so many people," she said.

Jennifer Magelky-Seiler, a disability advocate, worries that the changes could jeopardize her care, making it difficult for her to continue living in her own home. "Medicaid is about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It affects so many people in our communities. And I think without it, we're really dismantling the American dream," she said.

