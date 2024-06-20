Kickin' it at JUMP! Boise hosts 2024 Freestyle Footbag US Open

BOISE, Idaho — JUMP in downtown Boise is hosting the US Open Championships for freestyle footbag on Saturday, June 22 from 11 am to 5 pm.

The event features some of the best footbag players in the country and is free and open for spectators. Some of this year's competitors are featured in the video below.



The competition will have single and double routines, a circle contest, and a request contest.

Routines will be judged on difficulty, choreography, and artistic merit.

The circle contest will feature groups of four competitors battling to keep the footbag in play while being judged by an expert panel. The top performers in each circle will advance to the next rounds until the best players are fighting for the championship in a final circle.

The request contest will see players asked to perform specific tricks by judges, with players being eliminated after they're unable to execute the requests.

Alongside the competitive events will be be lots of sideline kicking for fun, giving spectators the opportunity to give footbag a try.

More information is available on footbag.org.