Kathryn Albertson Park is one of the best places to see fall colors in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The fall colors are starting to pop, and a wide array of colors can be found at a Boise park that sometimes falls under the radar.

Kathryn Albertson Park doesn't get a lot of attention sometimes because this 41-acre park doesn't allow bikes, scooters, fishing, or swimming. What it does offer is a loop for people to walk— giving its visitors a chance to reflect, relax, and recharge.

"Yeah, it's really mellow in here and you just really feel the nature and experience it," said Dale Stoden, who was blown away by his first experience in this park. "It’s the most amazing thing I have ever seen with all the colors and the ponds."

I walked the loop and saw a great blue heron, several species of ducks, and pretty much every color in the rainbow as the fall foliage continues to burst into vibrant shades of red, yellow, and lingering greens throughout the Treasure Valley.

Kathryn Albertson Park is one of the most popular places for photography and a perfect setting to get that family portrait in the fall.

Savannah Cobiskey is a professional photographer with her own business. "I’m mainly looking for dimmer lighting," said Cobiskey," who can be contacted for photos through her email at cobiskeyphotography@gmail.com. "I do a lot of portrait photography, some family portrait photography, and I do a lot of cinematic type photography, so if you are looking for something more artistic, I like to do that."

However, you don't have to be a professional photographer to enjoy the park right now, as Dale Stoden showed me some of the stunning pictures he was able to capture on his phone.

“I got some super good ones," said Stoden. "I’m coming back for sure, I can’t wait, this is a must-see park."

Kathryn Albertson Park still has a lot of trees with green leaves. I talked with Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval, who believes the peak fall foliage will arrive in one to two weeks.