K-9 Annie to join Idaho State Police as agency's newest explosive detection dog

BOISE — Idaho State Police is introducing the public to K-9 Annie, the agency's newest explosive detection dog. This four-legged addition will be joining ISP's Capitol Protective Services team, the agency said in a press release.

The 18-month-old black Labrador retriever has been paired with Trooper Tamara Rose.

K-9 Annie and Trooper Rose will be training over the next several months to build the partnership and skills to become a certified explosive detection team, ISP said. The team will support security efforts at the Idaho State Capitol and other state facilities and events.

“Police K-9s give our troopers a capability that simply can’t be replicated by people or technology,” ISP K-9 Sgt. Chris Cottrell said. “Whether they are searching for explosives or illegal drugs, their ability to quickly detect potential threats helps us protect the public and the places we are entrusted to keep safe.”

Idaho State Police

K-9 Annie will fill the role of Kimber, an explosive detection K-9 who served with ISP for four years. Police said Kimber sadly passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

ISP currently has eight K-9's stationed throughout Idaho, including six drug detection dogs and two explosive detection dogs.

Annie and Trooper Rose are expected to be ready for service in time for the 2027 legislative session.