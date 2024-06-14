Watch Now
It's not quite float season on the Boise River

KIVI / file
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jun 14, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — Float the Boise River is reminding the public that the official float the Boise season has not started yet.

Water flows remain above 2,000 cubic feet per second, meaning conditions have not reached the recommended levels for untrained floaters.

Additionally, the Boise Fire Department Dive Team continues to remove hazards along the six-mile stretch from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park.

River recreation is at your own risk, so be cautious and consider one of the many splash pads or local pools across the Valley when you're looking to cool down.

