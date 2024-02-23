IDOC Parole officer charged with felony extortion

BOISE, Idaho — A parole officer with the Idaho Department of Corrections has been charged with Felony Grand Theft by Extortion.

Saif Al Anbagi was an IDOC probation and parole officer who was placed on unpaid administrative leave on February 16 until his resignsation on February 21. IDOC did not confirm to Idaho News 6 that he was placed on leave because of his felony charge.

Al Anbagi’s bond was set at $150,000 and according to records he has made bail and is scheduled to be back at the Ada County Court House on March 1.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the Ada County Courthouse to learn more about the charge and will update you with information as it comes.

