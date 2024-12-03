Idaho's abortion trafficking law allowed by appeals court

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho can now enforce its "abortion trafficking" laws after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a previous lower court decision on Monday.

Idaho's abortion trafficking law, which was signed into law in 2023, is a first-of-its-kind law that makes it illegal to assist or transport a minor out of state for an abortion without parental consent — a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

RELATED: Gov. Little signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law.

The court did block part of Idaho's law, which also made it illegal to "recruit" a minor to help them get an abortion.

“This is a tremendous victory for Idaho and defending the rule of law as written by the people’s representatives,” said Attorney General Raúl Labrador. “Idaho’s laws were passed specifically to protect the life of the unborn and the life of the mother. Trafficking a minor child for an abortion without parental consent puts both in grave danger."